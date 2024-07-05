Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035934 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

