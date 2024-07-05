Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.87

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 37306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

