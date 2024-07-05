Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.87

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 37306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stock Giants Analysts Are Bullish On Despite Struggles
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.