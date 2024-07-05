Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,335 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $77,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 438.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,382,161. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $839.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

