Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,697 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $85,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $224.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

