Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

SLF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

