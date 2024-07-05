Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $127.91 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $127.91 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 609,368,427 coins and its circulating supply is 609,368,673 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

