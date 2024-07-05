Talbot Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.