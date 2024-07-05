Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $50.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several research firms have commented on TARS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

