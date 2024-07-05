Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. 387,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,633,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.03.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $736.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

