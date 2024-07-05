Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

TW stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.88) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.75 ($1.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

