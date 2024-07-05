TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Boosted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.