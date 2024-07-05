Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $506.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $507.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.39 and a 200 day moving average of $468.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

