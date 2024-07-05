Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

