Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %
QQQ stock opened at $491.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $491.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.63.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
