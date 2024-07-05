TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $37.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TTGT opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.80, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

