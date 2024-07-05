Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 394 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $16,650,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.79 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

