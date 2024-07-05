Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

MDLZ opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

