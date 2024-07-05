Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

