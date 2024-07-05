Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $491.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.98 and its 200-day moving average is $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $491.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

