Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,255.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.19 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

