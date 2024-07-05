Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $254.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

