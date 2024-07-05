Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,353 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

