Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,338.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

LCTU stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

