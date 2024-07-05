Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,308 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,348. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

