Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000.

GMOM stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

