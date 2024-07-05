Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.70. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

