Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Buy at China Renaissance

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. China Renaissance’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Shares of TSLA opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

