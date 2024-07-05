Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,743 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

