The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1,234.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,425 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AZEK worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AZEK by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AZEK by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,585,000 after buying an additional 79,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AZEK by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

