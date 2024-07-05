The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,820 ($60.97) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,020.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,814.90. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.79, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,801 ($48.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,360 ($67.80).

In other news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.60) per share, with a total value of £19,884.64 ($25,151.33). 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

