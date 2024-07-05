The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.