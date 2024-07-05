The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $475.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $467.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

