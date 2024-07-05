The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $89,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

