The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 10th Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

