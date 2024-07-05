The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $333.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.