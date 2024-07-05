The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,462. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.48 and its 200-day moving average is $352.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $330.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

