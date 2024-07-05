The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

