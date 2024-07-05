The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1,949.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,412 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

