The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Decreased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $203.69 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

