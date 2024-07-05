Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$120,879.00 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$231.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$213.72. The company has a market cap of C$104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.89.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

