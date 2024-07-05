Tim Hwang Sells 54,329 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FiscalNote stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.45.
FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
