TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 230,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 757,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $67,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $7,097,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

