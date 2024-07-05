Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 3rd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $79,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $35.34 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

