Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPZ. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$24.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.34. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$24.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.