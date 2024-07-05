Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

TPZ opened at C$24.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.34. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

