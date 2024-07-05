Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.14

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 8518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPYP. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

