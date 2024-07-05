Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.25

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $99.88, with a volume of 984772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.68, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

