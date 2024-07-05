Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

