TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.30

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.30 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.85). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.85), with a volume of 791,911 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTG. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

TT Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

About TT Electronics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.30. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

