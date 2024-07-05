TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.30

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.30 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.85). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.85), with a volume of 791,911 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTG. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTG
TT Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.