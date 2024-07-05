Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,797 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64.

On Thursday, April 4th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25.

Twilio Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $80,043,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $31,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

